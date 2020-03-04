Court rejects Aridra’s bail plea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court rejected the bail petition of Aridra Narayanan, the girl who was arrested for holding a placard demanding liberation of Kashmir during a protest.

Aridra was arrested on February 21, after she was found holding a placard that read “Muslim, Dalit, Kashmiri, Bahujan, Adivasi, Trans - Liberation Now,” during a protest to condemn pro-Pakistan slogans by Amulya Leona.

Police booked Aridra for promoting enmity between different groups. Her advocates moved a bail petition on her behalf in the 6th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.

On Tuesday, the magistrate dismissed her bail petition after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel. The prosecution had argued that it was clear that the accused had tried to disturb peace by holding the placard. Currently, Aridra is lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.