Home Cities Bengaluru

For the love of heavy metal

When it comes to keeping metal alive in India, Bangalore Open Air (BOA) has been at the forefront since its initiation in 2012.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to keeping metal alive in India, Bangalore Open Air (BOA) has been at the forefront since its initiation in 2012. The prominent festival returns with its eighth edition this month and stays true to its title of being the only dedicated festival for the metal genre in the country. This year’s edition will witness hoard of international artists with the likes of Swedish black metal outfit Marduk,  Finnish death metallers Kalmah, German symphonic metal outfit Beyond the Black, Los Angeles based progressive metallers Intronaut and Kannur-based thrash metal outfit The Down Troddence.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Salman Syed, Founder, BOA states that apart from raising funds, the biggest challenge was the misconception surrounding the genre. “Today, many people don’t want to associate themselves with metal due to the great misconception about the audience not being right and antisocial elements. At the end of day, there are regular people who listen to metal. It’s new faces every time we do the festival which amounts close to 60 per cent of the crowd. This year, we have the German Embassy partnering with us along with Beyond the Black.

We also have the metal-battle, where we give an opportunity for one band from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India to represent the Wacken Festival in Germany,” he says. Martin Rohlmann, Cultural Officer of German Consulate emphasised on the festival as an out-of-the-box approach to connect with the younger crowds and also pointed out the prominent metal talents within the country. He further added, “The event will also witness the presence of the Walter Lintner,German Ambassador to India who is also a multi-instrumentalist and has performed with Ricky Kej [Grammy-award winning musician] in the country. This would be exciting to see all the talents gathered at one event.” 

The festival has showcased widely-acclaimed international and Indian acts since its initiation making a strong stride towards keeping metal well and alive in the country. Munz who handles vocal duties for The Down Troddence stressed the festival is crucial to bands in the metal genre, he further added, “We are glad to be playing at BOA again because its always been a different experience from our usual schedule. We have been on and off stage over the last three years since we are working on our album and to have a comeback is a big deal. The festival has always believed in core values and brought underground and metal music to the current scene. It’s rare to see metal festivals happening in cities and it is possibly the last hope we have in the metal scene.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp