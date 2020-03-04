Health officials allay fears of neighbours, counsel them

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Neighbours of a techie who stayed in the city, are in fear after he was tested positive for COVID-19. The news caused such panic among them that health department officials and doctors from private hospitals had to counsel and pacify them.

After the news spread, health department officials sprung into action and visited the apartment complex where they stayed to test all other residents. A team of around 30 officials visited the apartment complex in North Bengaluru. Earlier, a letter from the District Surveillance Unit of Bengaluru was also sent to the apartment, requesting residents for cooperation and information.

“The teams visited the apartment and checked people, spoke to them, counselled them and told them to be cautious. We checked people for cold, cough, body pain and fever. We asked hem not to panic and advised that if they had any symptom, they should visit the nearest hospital. We have so far checked only that apartment complex, its residents and people in the vicinity,” said Dr G Srinivas, District Health Officer.



Another health official, said, “Earlier, the apartment dwellers were reluctant and in denial mode. They did not entertain us and refused to even let us inside. We had to convince them for a very long time. Some even said that most of them were out on work and we had to wait till they return to start the exercise. However, after a lot of persuasion, we were able to start the exercise.”

A resident said apart from speaking to the dwellers, health officials said they will also screen and interact with the vendors who visit the apartment complex.

“When we heard about one of the apartment dweller was tested positive for COVID-19, we went to the nearest private hospital and got a check-up done. The doctors at Columbia Asia calmed us down and gave a list of dos and don’ts to follow. They told us if we get even a slight cold or fever, we should immediately start with antibiotics for three days,” said an apartment dweller.

Another resident said, “We do not know them and nobody interacted much with them, which is a matter of worry and some relief also. Since we did not know them there was no interaction, but at the same time we do not know what consequences it will have on us and our children. We gave all the information the health officials asked for.”

The residents held two rounds of meetings with the health officials to ascertain the future course of action and what needs to be done in the apartment complex and the neighbourhood.

Sick students told to stay home

The Department of Public Instruction has instructed schools to not allow students, staff and teachers with fever, cold, cough and upper respiratory infection to attend the institutions. They can return once they have recovered and on producing a doctor’s certificate. “If any children falls sick at school they should be sent back to their home or hostel. Avoid any excursions or trips to corona-affected countries. Conduct an awareness session on what coronavirus is, its prevention, dos and Don’ts with the help of health education material provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare,” the advisory read.

‘e-mail fake’

Health officials dismissed another email which was purportedly from Intel as fake. The email read, “The coronavirus-infected techie was sharing a room with intel associate from Ecospace., The intel resource was taking care of him when he was sick..now the intel associate is sick and has gone for coronavirus test. They have used ecospace cafeteria as well.”

BMTC, KSRTC spread awareness

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, as well as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, has put out a list of dos and don’ts with regard to COVID-19, as per World Health Organisation. The list has been given out to its employees while awareness initiatives are being conducted at bus depots. An internal communication campaign about its characteristics, known ways of infection and recommended preventive measures has been started within the corporations.

Passengers being screened at KIA

As many as 40,207 international passengers were screened at the Kempegowda International Airport from Jan 20 upto March 3 (8 am) said Dr B G Prakash, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Health Department. “Only one person has tested positive during thermal screening,” he said. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Bangalore International Airport Limited said, “Apart from the placement of information signage, BIAL continues to take precautionary measures at the terminal.”

Disinfectants being sprayed on Metro gates

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has asked its housekeeping staff to spray disinfectants at the Automatic Fare Collection Gates of all its Metro stations, said A S Shankar, Executive Director, BMRCL. “While mopping of floors at stations and cleaning of trains are already done regularly, we are now taking care of other spots like gates,” he said. Message boards at stations have begun goading commuters to focus on hygiene.

Indigo, AI keeps crew under quarantine

With a passenger each on Indigo and Air India respectively testing positive for COVID-19, both airlines have taken measures. A statement issued by Indigo said, “The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on a Dubai-Bangalore flight on February 20. Under the guidance of Airport Health Organisation, Bengaluru, all four cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation from March 2.” Air India said that it had also kept its 10 crew members on board its Vienna-Delhi flight under home observation for 14 days.

Rlys mulling quarantine wards

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, E Vijaya said, “If situation warrants, we will contemplate quarantine wards in collaboration with hospitals referral facilities with.”