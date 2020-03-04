Looking into a future driven by machines

By Express News Service

What led you to write a book on such a topic?

Before joining PhD program in Management, I was working as an R&D engineer with ST Microelectronics, Noida. The time I spent at ST Microelectronics made me think deeply about the impact of leaders on the motivation and creative performance of their subordinates and teams. I experienced first-hand challenges leaders faced in working with knowledge workers (individuals like me) who were expected to come up with novel solutions to problems. I believe that the only work that humans will be expected to do in future will be knowledge work or service-oriented work. Other jobs (physical labourintensive jobs) will be taken over by machines. Thus, it becomes important to understand the kind of leadership that will be needed to lead knowledge-intensive organisations. During my PhD thesis, I decided to study leadership qualities that drive R&D organisations. This book is an outcome of this research.

How long did it take to finish the book?

It took me about one and half years from conceptualisation to writing.

What were the challenges that you faced while writing First Among Equals?

Vishal Gupta

The biggest challenge for me while writing the book was to do justice to the data I had collected during the research. I had large sets of data (both qualitative interviews as well as survey data). I had to ensure that the analysis of the data was proper so that the findings I am presenting in the book are valid and robust. Another significant challenge was to be able to write this book while I was carrying out duties of a fulltime job at IIMA.

Was there anything that took you by surprise during your research for the book?

I have been surprised with the kind of talent our R&D organisations have. I did this work in CSIR, India’s largest set of publicly- funded R&D laboratories. During my interactions with scientists at these laboratories, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of talent that these laboratories have and the good work these laboratories are doing. While there are some issues that need to be addressed at these organisations, the kind of potential available to these organisations is unlimited and only needs to be harnessed properly.

Another surprising thing I found was the openness with which I was entertained to conduct this research work at CSIR. I have acknowledged in the book also the large-heartedness and willingness of Dr Naresh Kumar who was the Director of CSIR-Human Resource Development Centre at Ghaziabad at that time to allow me to conduct this work. I have very pleasant memories of CSIR laboratories and I sincerely hope this book can enable leadership development and better R&D performance at these R&D organisations (and also other organisations, in general).

How has life changed after 2016, when you were conferred the ‘Young Scientist Award’ by the National Academy of Sciences India?

The ‘Young Scientist Award’ was a wonderful recognition that gave me immense confidence in the work that I am doing. It provided me an external validation of the usefulness and potential of my work as well as my abilities.

Who is your greatest inspiration in life?

My greatest inspiration in life have been my parents, who have had to sacrifice a lot to get us three brothers educated and bring us to the level we are. Growing up, I came across the life and works of Swami Vivekananda and used to read about him whenever I got time from my studies. I consider him as my philosophical guide.

Any future ventures that you would like to pursue.

I have been conducting workshops for researchers around the country since 2017 where I teach them basics of academic writing as well as some tools and techniques of data analysis. I plan to keep conducting these workshops in future too.