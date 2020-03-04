Home Cities Bengaluru

Plated tales: 100 dishes, six regional cuisines, one food festival

According to Sunay Bhasin, any familiarisation, at max, would be with Udupi cusine, but there’s much more to the state’s fare than that.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Idly, dosa, vada, sambhar... Ask someone what they think comprises cuisine from Karnataka and these are the answers you’re likely to hear. It’s exactly this misconception that Karunadu Swada 2020 aims to dispel. Currently in its third edition, the MTR Karnataka Food Festival will feature over 100 authentic dishes from six regional cuisine trails from across the state.

According to Sunay Bhasin, any familiarisation, at max, would be with Udupi cusine, but there’s much more to the state’s fare than that. “When you break down Karnataka, you can find six unique cuisine clusters within the state and we wanted to bring out dishes that were unique to each of them,” says the CMO of MTR Foods.  Divided into Mysuru-Bengaluru, Kodagu, Bidar-Kalaburgi-Gadag, Udupi, Belagavi – Dharwad – Vijaypura and Mangalore, each of the clusters will also focus on one forgotten dish.

“There are many dishes that our grandparents prepared but we urban dwellers have lost touch with. We want people to rediscover them,” adds Bhasin, who says that while chefs from MTR will oversee operations, home cooks from each region will be the ones preparing the dishes. “About 8-10 home cooks will come from each region,” he says. 

After an in-depth cuisine study, about 1,000 recipes were drawn up from the state, of which 200 have been explored in the last two years. “There are big differences in dishes, flavours and ingredients used by the different regions. For example, North Karnataka uses a lot of groundnuts, whereas the kind of chillis used in South Karnataka is different,” explains Bhasin. Recently, the company also launched a packaged Gojju Masala – a masala blend for the state’s popular dish. The readily available powder aims to ease the process of making the dish and was an idea that was built upon after the dish’s popularity at the previous edition of the Karunadu Swada. “This year too, we hope to get the inspiration for another new innovation,” says Bhasin. 

what’s in store?
Mysuru – Bengaluru: Menthe Bele Huli - Fenugreek leaves cooked with dal base sour curry
Kodagu: Balekai Matvati palya - Raw banana stir fried with lentil and spices
Bidar-Kalaburgi-Gadag: Eli kadabu holagada chutney soppina bale - A rural combination of steam cooked chapattis served with chutney and lentils
 Udupi: Shakke Hittu -Fermented rice and urad dal batter steamed in banana leaves
 Belagavi – Dharwad – 
Vijaypura: Jolada vade - deep fried Poori made out of jowar and lentil flour; best had with hasi mensankai chutney and curd
Mangaluru: Basale Pundi - Rice dumplings cooked in coconut base basale leaf curry

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp