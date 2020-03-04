Police open fire at murder accused, arrest 11 aides for hacking man

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: DJ Halli police on Tuesday opened fire at a man involved in the murder of a furniture shop owner. Earlier, the man and 11 of his associates hacked Amzad Khan alias Bhatti Amzad (44 years) to death with lethal weapons. The CCTV footage went viral and police formed a special team to nab them.

The police said that the injured, Mohammed Yunis (26), is a resident of Pillanna Garden and works as a scrap dealer in Shivajinagar. He and his 11 associates were arrested on Monday. They are Shakeeb Ahmed (26), Syed Ameen (20), Salam alias Setu (21), Nayaz (25), Mujahid Pasha (22), Roshan (24), Syed Zabi alias Pappu (24), Mudasir Khan alias Andu (20), Sahid Beig alias Pakathi (28) and Karthik (25), all residents of DJ Halli and KG Halli.

“The prime accused Yunis was taken to the crime scene, where the gang had disposed of the weapons. In a bid to escape, Yunis attacked head constable Anand with a machete. So Police Inspector Keshavamurthy had to open fire at him. He was rushed to Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital for treatment,” the police officer said.

“Yunis’ brother-in-law Idhris was hacked to death in 2016. Khan was one of the accused. Yunis was waiting for Khan’s release to take revenge. Khan was released on bail just two days ago and the gang tracked Khan down and attacked him. Yunis was not involved in any other crimes.”