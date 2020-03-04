Home Cities Bengaluru

Running for a better tomorrow

I am delighted by the acceptance and encouragement we have received for our previous editions”. 

Published: 04th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are you a marathon enthusiast? Get ready for the largest 5-km run happening in Bengaluru on March 8. The 5th edition of My Country Run (MCR), conducted by Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is expected to witness over 15,000 participants.   

With the motto, #RunForABetterTomorrow, the run focuses to encourage sports and raise awareness about health.There are three categories in MCR – Elite 10k, Open 10K, and Cool 5k. Speaking about the edition the spokesperson of the run, Col (Hony) Dr N Sundararajan, VC, Jain (Deemed-to-be University)  said, “As we start gearing up for the fifth edition, I am delighted by the acceptance and encouragement we have received for our previous editions”. 

Dignitaries like C T Ravi, Minister of Tourism, Kannada & Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South, have confirmed their presence at the event. “As a nation, it’s heartening to see the government  promoting ‘Khelo India’, which is a big boost to a nation where sports was never considered as a career option. I am hopeful that MCR will create awareness. I urge Bengalurueans to come forward and participate in large numbers,” he added. Registration for the run is open at www.mycountry.run. The run will be held at Nice Road, Tollgate, Hosakerehall on March 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp