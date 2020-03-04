Running for a better tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are you a marathon enthusiast? Get ready for the largest 5-km run happening in Bengaluru on March 8. The 5th edition of My Country Run (MCR), conducted by Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is expected to witness over 15,000 participants.

With the motto, #RunForABetterTomorrow, the run focuses to encourage sports and raise awareness about health.There are three categories in MCR – Elite 10k, Open 10K, and Cool 5k. Speaking about the edition the spokesperson of the run, Col (Hony) Dr N Sundararajan, VC, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) said, “As we start gearing up for the fifth edition, I am delighted by the acceptance and encouragement we have received for our previous editions”.

Dignitaries like C T Ravi, Minister of Tourism, Kannada & Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South, have confirmed their presence at the event. “As a nation, it’s heartening to see the government promoting ‘Khelo India’, which is a big boost to a nation where sports was never considered as a career option. I am hopeful that MCR will create awareness. I urge Bengalurueans to come forward and participate in large numbers,” he added. Registration for the run is open at www.mycountry.run. The run will be held at Nice Road, Tollgate, Hosakerehall on March 8.