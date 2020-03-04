Unchained pet dog attacks security guard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A security guard was attacked by a pet dog belonging to one of the residents of the apartment complex he works at, in Girinagar on Sunday night. The victim was rushed to a private hospital and later discharged. The dog owner and the guard reportedly had a quarrel over garbage, but the police have ruled out this angle.

The security guard Suresh Murthy (53) a native of Chennapattana, was working in an apartment complex in Iranna Gudda. He and his family have been living in the city for the past five years.

A police officer said that the incident took place late on Sunday night. The house owner had left the dog unchained and on seeing Murthy, it attacked him viciously. Hearing his screams, residents rushed to his aid and he was taken to a private hospital. He had to undergo surgery on his hand due to the severity of his injuries and the hospital staff sent a memo to Girinagar police.

The police officer said that Murthy refused to file a complaint against the dog’s owner and so they did not file a case. “Once he is discharged, we will look into the case,” the officer added.

Speaking to TNIE, Murthy’s son Arjun, said, “The incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The dog’s owner Prabha let it out without a chain to do its business. It noticed my father and attacked immediately.”