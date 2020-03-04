Woman falls from speeding bike, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 51-year-old homemaker died after she fell from a moving bike near Rajanukunte on Doddaballapura Road on Monday. The deceased, Parvathi Hugar, was residing in APC Layout in Vidyaranyapura. A police officer said that the incident took place at 1.30pm when Parvathi and her son Manjunath (20), were returning home after visiting her daughter’s house in Kakolu. When Manjunath failed to slow down while passing over a speed breaker, she lost balance and fell and sustained severe head injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital in Yelahanka where she succumbed to her injuries.

Rajanukunte police have taken up a case against Manjunath.