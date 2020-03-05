4.75L students write PU II exams on Day 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Physics and History exams which were held on the first day of second Pre-University board examinations, turned out to be easy for students.

A total of 4.75 lakh (4,75,809) students wrote the exams in Karnataka. 8,670 were absent and eight were debarred from an exam centre in Vijayapura for indulging in malpractice.

“The questions were not tricky in Physics and the booklet given to us with 40 pages was enough,” said Gokul. Asif, a student said that he wanted more time to attempt optional 5 mark questions in Physics paper.

History students shared a similar experience of the paper being easy. “The paper not lengthy, with enough time given to complete it,” said Aditya.

An hour after the exam began, the Physics paper was circulated on social media. The PU department said it was a security lapse and not a leak, as it happened after the exam began.