5 signs you have UTI and need to visit your doctor

Dr Aruna Muralidhar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Urinary tract infections are one of the most common infections in women. Women who are post-menopausal and pregnant women are more prone to these infections.Although, symptoms suggestive of UTI are often obvious, there may be an infection without any symptoms at all. This asymptomatic bacteriuria is a concern in pregnant women as it may give rise to certain complications such as preterm labour and ascending infections to the kidneys.



Symptoms

Burning during passing urine

Increased frequency of urination including in the night

Sense of urgency for passing urine, hesitancy in maintaining the stream, or pain at the end of urination

Strong odour of the urine or stronger colour

Pain in the lower abdomen

In advanced stages, fever and chills

Complications of an untreated infection spread upwards to the bladder, kidneys and the blood stream. Recurrent infections can cause kidney damage and sometimes fistula formation. Severe infection can lead to sepsis, pus formation in the kidneys etc. Those getting repeated infections, i.e., more than 2 infections in a 6-month period, should be thoroughly investigated.

Usually, mild symptoms clear up with increasing water and other non-alcoholic fluids. However, if there is a true infection, there may just be a temporary respite. A urine routine, urine culture and sensitivity are an absolute must before starting any antibiotics. Unnecessary and injudicious use of antibiotics are leading on to antibiotic resistance which is a very big problem for the entire humankind as there will not be any antibiotic remaining to kill the bacteria any more. Hence, judicious use of antibiotics by the patients as well as doctors only after confirming the infection by appropriate investigations is mandatory. Some alkalinising agents helps clear the infection faster. Cranberry extracts help in prevention.Effective treatment should completely clear the bacteria as any residual bacteria may cause recurrence of the infection. It is important to test to see if the infection has completely cleared after the completion of the treatment.

The author is associate director and senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore