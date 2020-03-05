Home Cities Bengaluru

 ‘I plan to enter politics in 10 years’

 ... says much sought-after cosmetic dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand, while speaking of her long-term plans

Published: 05th March 2020 06:50 AM

Pic: Shriram BN

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Early on as a young girl, Dr Chytra V Anand looked up to her highly-successful doctor-businessman uncle in the United States of America, making up her mind that one day, she too would follow his footsteps. “I was looking at how successful he was from a business angle, while my family assumed I was keen on becoming a doctor,” says the CEO and Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist Kosmoderma Clinics, which has six clinics in Bengaluru, one in Chennai, and will soon see two others. 

Today, as a highly successful medical practitioner, who trained in London and Miami, and entrepreneur – she has received the Rising Star award in 2015 by the World Congress of Dermatology and a Young Entrepreneur award in 2012 and the Best Woman Entrepreneur in 2019 by FICCI FLO Bangalore – which have been the highs in her career so far – Dr Anand recalls how she gave into peer and family pressure, cracked those medical entrance tests, got a seat and plunged into a line she never thought she would. “I hated the course in the first year-and-a-half of medicine.

I was rebelling, insisting I wanted to take up business studies instead,” says Dr Anand who looks up to her dad for inspiration. After much convincing, her parents suggested she complete her undergraduate medical degree after which she could take up a course of her choice.  When she did take up a business course, Dr Anand was required to do a presentation and contemplated opening a chain of spas, one of the reasons she went to London. It was there she came across the field of medical aesthetics that she decided to pursue. 
While her usual routine includes travelling to different parts of the world to mentor other professionals for at least a week a month, this has come down owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. 

She spends three days of the week on patient consultations, working on her line of skincare products on other days, while reading and writing for medical journals across the world happens every day. Her biggest stress-buster is spending time with her three-year-old son, Arin.

“He’s at this innocent age where he has a new perspective to every situation,” says Dr Anand who loves her red wine, which she shares with her husband a couple of times every evening. It’s no wonder that she’s a member of Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the world’s oldest food and wine society. If she’s not doing any of these, you’ll spot her kickboxing, gymming, jogging at Cubbon Park. “I fit in at least five days of exercise because I love my food and wine,” she says. 

In her own words Dr Anand admits she’s as “cool as a cucumber” under most circumstances, a trait which allows her to juggle a packed schedule. “Very rarely when I do get stressed I turn on music and break into a dance,” says Dr Anand, who has recently taken to meditation. Dr Anand is now looking at a life in politics, an idea that struck her about six months ago. “Looking at the situation in India, I feel that the educated really need to step into the political sphere,” she says, planning to step into the field in about 8-10 years.

