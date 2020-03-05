Home Cities Bengaluru

Major changes in parking at KIA from Monday

Passengers advised to take public transport to airport in order to reduce walk time

Published: 05th March 2020 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting March 9, major changes in parking areas are being made at the Kempegowda International Airport because of the ongoing infrastructure upgradation works related to Terminal 2.Those planning to drive own vehicle to the airport will face inconvenience as the distance between the parking lot and the terminal will increase.The airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), urged flyers to use taxis and bus services to the airport and limit self-driving.

As per the changes, the present passenger parking areas (P1: Two-Wheeler, P2: Budget and P3: Premium) will be closed, private parking (non-taxi) will be available at P4 and P6 will be open for the public from March 20.

“Passengers are advised to limit the use of self-drive cars. Due to changes in parking areas, there will be an increase in walk-time to and from the terminal,” it said. Passengers who choose to self-drive may park at P4 or P6 parking area. The terminal is a short walk from P4.

Those who park at P6 can use the airport shuttle that will operate at a 10-minute frequency between the parking slot and the terminal. The shuttle service has been pressed into service to enable easy access to the terminal, the statement said.

“The latest phase of ongoing development may impact the movement of passengers and visitors travelling to the airport using self-drive cars, as a large part of the construction and related activity is taking place at the forecourt area of Terminal 1. However, once completed, the infrastructure promises to take the Airport experience to a new level,” BIAL stated in a media release.

Efforts are being made to minimise the impact on passengers through diversions and secondary access roads, the release added.

The Ola boarding zone will remain unaffected. However, the Uber boarding area will move to an adjacent facility on March 17. App-based taxis will not be affected on account of these changes.Airport Taxis, BMTC Vayu Vajra and KSRTC FlyBus services will continue to operate from the present locations.

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

