Mumbai, Gujurat wait for their turn to get Ravi Pujari

BENGALURU: Underworld gangster Ravi Pujari, presently in police custody, is reportedly “co-operating” with the police in the investigation of a 12-year-old Shabnam Developers shootout case in which two people -- receptionist Shylaja and driver Ravi -- were killed by bike-borne assailants on February 15, 2007.

“The gangster’s interrogation may throw light on the hawala network in Bengaluru,” said a placed source.

Pujari’s police custody in the case will end on March 7 and according to sources, Mumbai and Gujarat police are awaiting their turns to obtain Pujari’s transit remand for investigation in their cases.

Pujari was arrested on February 22 and extradited to India under a bilateral agreement with the Republic of Senegal. He was brought to Bengaluru by a police team led by ADGP, Law & Order, Amar Kumar Pandey on February 23 midnight.

Pujari was produced before the First ACMM court and remanded in police custody till March 7 for his custodial interrogation in the Shabnam Developers case. The notorious don has 39 cases in Mangaluru and 37 cases in Bengaluru registered against him alone.

In March 2007, the CCB had arrested 11 people including one Yogesh of Udupi, who was allegedly a contact of Pujari. His arrest had led to the arrest of the rest of the other accused. The then City police commissioner Neelam Achutharao had said that investigation had revealed that Pujari had hatched a criminal conspiracy with one Kaviraj to kill Samiulla - the owner of Shabnam Developers - to establish his footprint in Bengaluru’s booming real estate business by taking over litigated/disputed lands and carry out his extortion business.