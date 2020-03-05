Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, learn to make forests in your backyard

Published: 05th March 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, doing your bit for the environment might be an easier task than you can imagine. If all goes as per plan, city-based company Afforestt will soon release video tutorials on the Miyawaki method, which will help people make forests in their own backyards, colonies or any spare land they have access to. “Currently the information is available on an open source platform but not everyone can read or access a step-by-step manual. A video tutorial is easier to follow,” says Shubendu Sharma, founder of the company. 

In order to make the content accessible, the company is aiming at bringing out the information in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada, with the first one releasing in May in Hindi, English and Punjabi. The Miyawaki method relies on planting vegetation that is native to a place, in order to create self-sustaining forests that need no assistance in being maintained. Each of the videos will be tailor-made to some extent, to include species that are specific to the locality the content caters to. “So while the storyboard, sequencing and technical terms remain the same, the species and materials mixed into the soil is specific to each region,” explains Sharma, who adds that the tutorials will also be released in Spanish and Dutch. “There’s great momentum towards afforestation in The Netherlands.

But despite people knowing that a technique like the Miyawaki method exists, they don’t know how to make it work.” Currently, the company is in the process of raising around `16 lakh for this project, through a crowdfunding campaign that will end on March 11. Each video would take about `1.5 lakh to make, with the company collaborating with local forest makers for the same. Sharma is aiming for the videos to be released in multiple parts of 12-15 minutes each.

They would contain information on surveying a natural forest, ways to collect seeds from natural forests, how to mulch, maintain these forests and so on. “We’re looking at creating two formats, one for big patches of land like 100 sq metres and one for smaller ones like 10 sq metres. We’re also looking at showing people how they can do this manually or with the use of machines,” says Sharma, who adds that the biggest takeaway for people from these videos would be a free-of-cost training of how to make their own forests. 

