Observing without the ‘me’

Is there an observation, the seeing, without the ‘me’ as the observer seeing? And therefore creating a duality, a division.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
BENGALURU: We are made up of many fragments, each contradicting the other, both linguistically, factually and theoretically, contradictory desires, contradictory pursuits, ambitions that deny affection, love and so on - one is aware of these fragments. And who is the observer who decides what he should do, what he should think, what he should become? Surely one of the fragments. He becomes the analyser, he assumes the authority. One fragment, among the many other fragments, assumes the censorship, and he becomes the actor, the doer, compelling other fragments to conform and therefore brings about contradiction.

I don’t know if we see this very clearly. Then what is one to do, knowing most of us are made up of these many fragments, which fragment is to act? Or are all the fragments to act? You are following? Or action by any one of the fragments brings about contradiction, conflict and therefore confusion. Right? Are we communicating with each other? Communication being thinking together, not only verbally but understanding together, going together, creating together. One fragment believes in god, or doesn’t believe in god, and another fragment wants a security, not only physical but psychological security. One fragment is afraid, another fragment tries to dominate that fear.

Seeing this extraordinary contradiction in ourselves what is one to do? The fragments cannot be integrated, which implies there is an integrator. Right? That is, the integrator becomes another fragment. So it is not integration, it is not one fragment which assumes superior position as the higher self, or the most intellectual thing and dominates the rest; or one fragment which feels greatly emotional and tries to function along emotional lines. So seeing this very clearly, what is the action that will be total, that will not be contradictory? And who is it that is seeing the whole fragments? Is there an observation, the seeing, without the ‘me’ as the observer seeing? And therefore creating a duality, a division. That is really our problem, isn’t it, basically? We have divided the world, the geographical world, as the British, the French, the Indian, American, Russian and so on, and inwardly we have divided psychologically the world, those who believe and those who do not believe, my country, your country, my god, your god and all the rest of it. And this division has brought about wars; and a man who would live completely at peace, not only with himself but with the world, has to understand this division, this separation.– Jiddu Krishnamurti

