Protect BBMP officers razing illegal religious structures: HC to cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing Legislative Assembly session is not grounds for the police to deny protection to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to carry out statutory duties to demolish illegal religious structures, the Karnataka High Court said on Wednesday, directing the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to form a separate squad to provide security to the officials.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued this direction while hearing a batch of PILs after taking note of protection denied by Sriramapura Police in relation to the demolition of an illegal religious structure.

Submitting data on illegal religious structures, the senior counsel representing BBMP said the civic body was now issuing notices to such structures. He pleaded that a special task force or equivalent was required to protect BBMP officials carrying out their duties.

Police should protect officers who demolish religious structures constructed in public places and parks before September 29, 2009, as directed by the Supreme Court, and prevent the public from gathering at such spots, the bench said.

“It is the duty of the Police Commissioner to form a squad comprising armed constables and women constables to ensure that officers perform their statutory duty without any obstruction. For getting police protection, the BBMP should inform the Police Commissioner seven days in advance from the date of actual work of demolition to be takes place,” the bench said.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi sought two weeks’ time to compile a list of illegal structures in all districts.