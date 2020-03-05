Speaking out on the fight of feminism 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women’s Day is not just about heavy sales and discounts but a time to have a healthy dialogue about the issues women are facing in society. With this vision, Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway is announcing its first edition of Wempower, a Women’s Day festival where acts of courage by 16 real-life trailblazers from diverse domains will be celebrated and discussed.

The keynote speakers for the event will comprise Roopa D, the first lady Kannadiga IPS officer, currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Bengaluru, Apsara Reddy, transgender and child rights activist, and Sruthi Hariharan, Kannada film actress and producer. The event will have three panel discussions based on the themes of women empowerment, gender diversity and equality.

The event will also focus on the lives of four dynamic mothers who defy gender norms and many such ground-breaking stories. On a lighter note, a dance performance by STEM (Space Time Energy Movement) Dance Kampni, the performing wing of Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography and stand-up comedy act by Sweta Mantrii, a Pune based comedian will also be held.

Pavitra Shankar, executive director, Brigade Group, said, “From the very onset, we had a concrete vision of what we wanted this festival to be. The focus was placed on breaking the mould and scripting a different narrative. Conversations included all genders to bring about quantitative as well as qualitative changes and thought leadership. Using our influence as a leading brand that supports and values our female employees, we aspire that this festival becomes a platform and a convergence point for those who believe in equality, fairness and kindness for all.” The event will be held at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Malleswaram, on March 8, 4 pm.