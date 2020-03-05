Home Cities Bengaluru

We want free laptops too: Protesting engineering students

Members of the student organisation said technical education students in government-run engineering colleges needed laptops the most.

Engineering students stage a protest demanding free laptops at the Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students protested in parts of the state, demanding that the government extend the free laptop scheme to engineering students. Students from Government SKSJ Technology Institute and University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering held protests in the city, demanding justice for more than 6,000 engineering students.

State AIDSO vice-president Apoorva said there are 12 government-run engineering colleges in the state and none of these students received laptops under the scheme.

Apoorva said the movement is slowly getting traction across the state. “Students from Haveri, Chamrajnagar, and Hassan have submitted their memorandum to the DCs of their districts, seeking laptops for students of  government engineering colleges. Students from non-science background in government colleges who have been completely exempt from the free-laptop scheme, are also joining the statewide-protests,” she added.

