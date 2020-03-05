When music and craft beer come together

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a wide variety of fresh brews and craft beers in the city’s pub culture, Bengaluru is set to get a taste of a new brand soon. Gaurav Tiwary (left) and Prakash Rawat of Bengaluru-based stoner rock outfit, Diarchy, are coming up with a new flavour with their Olicana Pale Ale, a single malt and single hop beer made from Olicana hop and two-row barley sourced from the United Kingdom. It has been brewed at Biergarten’s Koramangala facility under the supervision of Lalit Vijay, head brewer, Biergarten, with inputs and assistance from Akash Hirebet, Beerabet.

Speaking about the idea behind the brew, Tiwary recalls that the early days of the band would often see the duo discuss ideas over a glass of fresh brew. They were also passionate about craft beers. “As much as we are a part of the Indie music scene, we are also a part of the Indie craft beer scene. We really wanted these two communities to come together and this brew is an amalgamation of these two communities,” says Tiwari, adding that the beer has two prominent elements, with the hops giving the aroma profile and the malts giving the brew its own character as it reacts with the yeast.

“The flavours expected out of this are mango and grapefruit, with the latter more on the citrus side with a hint of mango,” says Tiwari.The limited-edition brew will be available at Biergarten, Koramangala, which will be launched at the venue on March 7, 2 pm.