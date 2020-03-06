Home Cities Bengaluru

HC raps govt over hurdles to CA’s work in IMA case

Says spl prosecutor’s remuneration should be released within 15 days

Published: 06th March 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday cautioned that it would take stringent action against the state if basic infrastructure and required staff is not provided within a month to the Competent Authority (CA), headed by Harsh Gupta, for IMA fraud cases. The authority was appointed to protect the investors.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued this direction after the court’s attention was drawn on the fact that the work of the CA has come to a complete standstill as even the basic infrastructure and delegation of powers of running independent office has been lacking.
“This is a sorry state of affairs, considering that lakhs of investors are affected due to the scam. Stringent action will be initiated against the state government for failure to comply with the directives”, the bench said and adjourned further hearing to March 27.

Referring to the CA’s letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, the bench said that it reveals the disturbing fact that the remuneration of the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) has also not been released. It should be released within 15 days and henceforth, the remuneration should be release regularly and punctually, the bench said.

The CA has pointed out in his February 12 letter that adequate office space is not provided, additional posts are not created, suitable staff are not posted, among others. The CA had also drawn the attention of the court to the fact that the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department has not filed an affidavit before the Special Court, defending the attachment of properties of IMA.

Taking serious note of it, the bench directed the Chief Secretary look into the issues and directed compliance within a month.

Aadhaar-based authentication
The CA stated in the status report that the online claim application features real-time validation of Aadhaar number, mobile and ration card number, client ID with IMA etc., and broad features of the claim process has been put up for feedback from the depositors before final deployment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA case
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp