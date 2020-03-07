Home Cities Bengaluru

A safe space to express yourself

Published: 07th March 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Meghana Sastry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: "It is important to create a brave space and not just a safe place," says Sahiba Singh, founder of Flux, an art studio, who went on a self-discovering journey for a year and a half, after she went through a bad relationship.

During this period, the 34-year-old contemporary dancer collaborated with other artistes, among whom, Seshadri Venugopal played a vital role in starting Flux in October 2019. It is also a place funded by artists who believed in her vision.

According to Singh, the focus is to help people get in touch with their suppressed feelings, be it a trauma, shock, grief and more, through art. "We need to provide a safe, non-judgemental place for people to be able to express themselves and face the world. I am not creating a cave for people to run for shelter," she says, adding that the process that they follow here is a combination of writing, organic body movements and theatre.

Singh makes everyone pen down their issues on paper and work with it through theatre and dance, where the body manifests the emotion. Singh introduces participants to the Xsense programme that is designed for everyone, and goes on to an exclusive physical theatre course and a slow spine class.

"This exercise is to deal with emotions that settle down in pockets somewhere in the body and haven’t found an outlet for a release," she says. Flux has a sustainable approach to the skills being facilitated. It is not a day’s workshop but is spread over months, which then progresses into a volunteering programme and eventually, a festival.

One festival has been planned in May, which will take place in different spots in Indiranagar keeping the studio as the epicentre. “The aim is to build a community. You finish a workshop but can always come back to either practise, create a new programme or just to volunteer,” says Singh.

Twenty-two-year-old Pooja, who is a dance enthusiast and handles Flux’s social media handle, says, “It is a lovely place where you can actually express yourself freely. It also helps an individual as one is given the freedom to ideate. The energy of this place is infectious.”

Another participant, Nisha Prakash, says, “I was taking a sabbatical and wondering what to do when Flux happened.  I think I can finally call myself a dancer now. Flux shaped the idea of a hobby into something I was very passionate about. The facilitators are so passionate about what they do that it is not easy for you to not imbibe that. I now also volunteer here.” Some of the other programmes are contemporary dance, aerial yoga, photography and filmmaking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp