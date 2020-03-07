Action plan for AI Research Park soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon get an Artificial Intelligence Research Translation Park, giving a boost to AI firms. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said during the budget presentation on Thursday that the department of IT/BT will establish the translation park with a Rs 60 crore corpus fund for next three years earmarked in the budget.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director of IT & BT, told The New Indian Express that the cluster of AI startups will get a boost with Park. An action plan will soon be prepared for the park, which will be set up in association with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

The budge also set aside Rs 353 crore to set Centres of Excellence under Public Private Partnership (PPP), in Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTC) at Belagavi, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Tumakuru and Harihara.

The government will also extend ‘Mobile Digital Planetarium’ facilities to five more districts with an allocation of Rs 5 crore. The facilities are currently operational in 11 districts.