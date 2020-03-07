Home Cities Bengaluru

B’luru designers give thumbs-up to no-frills collections at Paris

The recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week had some heads turning, with unusual designs, colours and couture.

Published: 07th March 2020

A moment from the Paris Fashion Week 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week had some heads turning, with unusual designs, colours and couture. But what stood out was designer Virginie Viard, who described her Chanel collection as ‘romanticism but without any flourishes.

Emotions but without any frills.’ Designers back home, including eminent fashion personality Prasad Bidapa, point out that Virginie Viard has learnt well from her predecessor, the late Karl Lagerfeld in keeping the soul of Chanel alive in collection after collection. “Her interpretation of the classic Chanel jacket delivered on every front, the impeccable tailoring creating faultless ensembles, with Viard sending her models out with jackets matched with soft bursts of colour like eau-de-Nil and a soft rose.

These worked well with her predominantly black and white collection. Subtle changes in skirt lengths and her imaginative buttoned pants created a modern silhouette of luxury and privilege,” he says.  According to Delhi-based designer Jattinn Kochhar, who is in the city for the ongoing 22nd edition of the Bangalore Fashion Week, the collection goes to show the need of the hour – fashion having to be precise, clean and to the point. “Realistically speaking, are garments with frills wearable? And if so, can they be repeated?” he questions. 

Monochromes, mostly black and white, as in the collection, are colours for every season and reason. “Black and white are classic colours which you can never go wrong with. And this can be worn by any age group and body type,” Kochhar, 32, goes on to add. Fashion trends are going back to the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s when designs changed from the Victorian gown to trousers, and coloured fabrics to monochrome colours owing to the Great Depression and World Wars. “The no-frills outfits created a huge buzz in the mid part of the last decade, which is coming back again. Straight lines and solid colours are in vogue. With shows like this, looks like haute couture is turning pret,” says Kochhar.  

