Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrate women power in Bengaluru

International Women’s Day is around the corner and the city is geared up with multiple events this weekend for women in Bengaluru.

Published: 07th March 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Nishi Trivedi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: International Women’s Day is around the corner and the city is geared up with multiple events this weekend for women in Bengaluru. Here is a list of interesting events happening on March 8.
Art and culture Dialogues Cafe, JP Nagar, is conducting an event on ‘Women Travel Stories’ at 4 pm, where women travellers will share some eye-opening experiences, which can help you plan solo trips easily. Be ready to connect with fellow travellers.

Listen to poetry by women poets at Champaca or have a laugh riot with your friends at the Women’s Day Comedy Medley at Artkhoj, JP Nagar. Both the events will be held at 5.15 pm and 6 pm respectively.
The artisan market at Chitrakala Parishath will be a good shopping destination to shop hand-made products by women entrepreneurs. The flea market will host various workshops such as jewellery making, puppet shows, and much more. “We are promoting artists, designers, and craftsmen from different places. It will be a mix of learning and fun for the visitors,” said Prema Komar, founder, Buzzonify, who is organising the event.

Talks and conferences
If you are someone who feels strongly towards certain issues faced by women in the society, attend ‘The Period Junction Conference’ at Veterinary College, which will focus on sharing experiences, research findings, and initiatives surrounding menstruation. The event, which starts at 9 am, will host different panel discussions, interactive sessions, and live painting. “As the name suggests, this is a junction that will allow stakeholders to interact and connect with peers, pioneers, and communities who are committed towards building this platform and create a large menstrual movement through willingness to learn and share,” said Dr Dayaprasad G Kulkarni, founder, AarogyaSeva.

Dismantling Stereotypes for Equal Future at Bangalore International Centre will focus on strengths and vulnerabilities of women and bust myths and stereotypes surrounding gender. The day-long event will commence from 10.30 am.

Workshops
Bring out the artist in you and be a part of the canvas painting and pottery workshop happening around you. Get a basic guided workshop on understanding different strokes, sketches, and techniques of canvas painting at Zee Loft, Koramangala from 3 pm. The pottery workshop at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar, at 5 pm, will guide you towards understanding basic techniques and designs during pottery making.

Sports and fitness
Exercise plays an important role in shaping a person’s mind and body throughout the day. Start your day by joining the Women’s Day run or a bike rally near Cubbon Park at 6 am.  Enjoy high-intensity interval training with a Hydrofit session in the pool with coach Pooja Arora. The event will also have a curated wellness breakfast. The event will begin at 9 am at Conrad Bengaluru, Ulsoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Women’s Day
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp