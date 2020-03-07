Celebrate women power in Bengaluru

Nishi Trivedi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: International Women’s Day is around the corner and the city is geared up with multiple events this weekend for women in Bengaluru. Here is a list of interesting events happening on March 8.

Art and culture Dialogues Cafe, JP Nagar, is conducting an event on ‘Women Travel Stories’ at 4 pm, where women travellers will share some eye-opening experiences, which can help you plan solo trips easily. Be ready to connect with fellow travellers.

Listen to poetry by women poets at Champaca or have a laugh riot with your friends at the Women’s Day Comedy Medley at Artkhoj, JP Nagar. Both the events will be held at 5.15 pm and 6 pm respectively.

The artisan market at Chitrakala Parishath will be a good shopping destination to shop hand-made products by women entrepreneurs. The flea market will host various workshops such as jewellery making, puppet shows, and much more. “We are promoting artists, designers, and craftsmen from different places. It will be a mix of learning and fun for the visitors,” said Prema Komar, founder, Buzzonify, who is organising the event.

Talks and conferences

If you are someone who feels strongly towards certain issues faced by women in the society, attend ‘The Period Junction Conference’ at Veterinary College, which will focus on sharing experiences, research findings, and initiatives surrounding menstruation. The event, which starts at 9 am, will host different panel discussions, interactive sessions, and live painting. “As the name suggests, this is a junction that will allow stakeholders to interact and connect with peers, pioneers, and communities who are committed towards building this platform and create a large menstrual movement through willingness to learn and share,” said Dr Dayaprasad G Kulkarni, founder, AarogyaSeva.

Dismantling Stereotypes for Equal Future at Bangalore International Centre will focus on strengths and vulnerabilities of women and bust myths and stereotypes surrounding gender. The day-long event will commence from 10.30 am.

Workshops

Bring out the artist in you and be a part of the canvas painting and pottery workshop happening around you. Get a basic guided workshop on understanding different strokes, sketches, and techniques of canvas painting at Zee Loft, Koramangala from 3 pm. The pottery workshop at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar, at 5 pm, will guide you towards understanding basic techniques and designs during pottery making.

Sports and fitness

Exercise plays an important role in shaping a person’s mind and body throughout the day. Start your day by joining the Women’s Day run or a bike rally near Cubbon Park at 6 am. Enjoy high-intensity interval training with a Hydrofit session in the pool with coach Pooja Arora. The event will also have a curated wellness breakfast. The event will begin at 9 am at Conrad Bengaluru, Ulsoor.