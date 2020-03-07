Cyclists want 2,000-km exclusive tracks in city’s mobility plan

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cycling enthusiasts from the city are pushing for inclusion of dedicated cycle tracks of 2,000 km in total in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru, which was recently announced by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

Bengaluru Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran revealed to The New Indian Express that a week back, a meeting was held with officials of BMRCL and DULT, where he put forth this demand.

“Under the non-motorized transport plan in the CMP, 48 km of footpath have been proposed to be constructed along with 174 km of cycle track and 103 km of TenderSure roads. Only 174 km of cycle track is not sufficient. We need a total of 2,000 km cycling track,” said Sankaran.

“I have seen the entire mobility plan in terms of roads and what is needed for cyclists. There are over 12,000 km of roads in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. And keeping about 2,000 km for a dedicated cycle track will be a win-win situation for the city. Already, existing cycling tracks, which are not even more than 5 km, are in a bad state. Taking up cycling will reduce pollution and traffic; this should be highly considered,” the civic activist added.

Sankaran revealed that their demand has been positively taken up by officials of DULT and BMRCL, who said they will have the plan changed.