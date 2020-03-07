Home Cities Bengaluru

From bananas to pani puris, shop online from vendors soon

This initiative is in its final stages of development, and will be implemented on a pilot basis in two wards of Bengaluru by March 20.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:41 AM

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online shopping is all set to get more inclusive with a soon-to-be launched e-retail platform to connect street vendors with customers.

During the budget presentation on Thursday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the development of a software to provide e-market systems for street vendors in urban areas under the Deen Dayal Anthyodaya Scheme -- National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

According to officials, Rs 81 lakh has been earmarked for the implementation of the app and smart ID cards equipped with a geo-tagging feature for vendors.

So far, more than 60,000 street vendors selling perishable and non-perishable commodities across 277 urban local bodies have been registered, Dr Arundathi Chandrashekhar, mission director, NULM, told The New Indian Express.

“The app will give them a platform to increase their market and make the (informal) sector more organised,” Chandrashekhar said.  

This initiative is in its final stages of development, and will be implemented on a pilot basis in two wards of Bengaluru by March 20.

