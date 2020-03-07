Govt to HC: Will issue notice to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the High Court that it is issuing a show-cause notice to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as to why the civic body should not be dissolved for incompetence to perform its duties and non-compliance of several directions of the court, particularly related to solid waste management.

Advocate general Prabhuling K Navadgi made the submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi during the hearing of a batch of public interest litigations on solid waste management in the city.

The bench said that in a span of 13 months, 9,188 building plans have been sanctioned, but the estimation of solid waste to be generated after the construction of the buildings was not taken into account in the state’s policy. “Therefore, the state should take note of Section 99 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act for violation of environment clearance and non-compliance of the court’s orders”, the bench said. In an interim order passed on Friday, the bench said an affidavit filed by the BBMP commissioner disclosed shocking state of affairs.

Though BBMP did not have authorisation from KSPCB for dumping waste in Bellahalli quarry/landfill site from January 1, 2016, it was done till September 30, 2019 and consequences are clear, the bench said. The bench directed BBMP to comply with the 2016 solid waste management rules and file a compliance affidavit in 15 day. It also directed KSPCB to inform it what action has been taken against BBMP, while pointing out the board’s action against small apartments.

When the bench said the government has not come out with a policy and SWM strategy, the AG said that draft was prepared and it will be finalised.