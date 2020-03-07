Minister against shrinking buffer around Bannerghatta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the voices against shrinking of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) are getting louder, forests minister Anand Singh has come out in their support.

“The buffer should not be reduced and it should continue to be 286.96 sqkm. I will talk to the chief minister on this and will also communicate the same to the Centre,” he said on Friday after taking stock of the situation around BNP.

He inquired about encroachments, commercial activities, quarrying and mushrooming of residential spaces around BNP.

The ESZ issue gained momentum after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa shot a letter to Union minister Prakash Javadekar urging him to take a quick decision on defining the shrunk ESZ, which has been approved by the state cabinet.