Passsenger held with drugs worth Rs 8.3 crore

BENGALURU: A female passenger from Guatemala was detained by Customs Officials at Kempegowda International Airport for concealing narcotic substances inside her body.

The woman, Herrera Valenzuela De Lopez (33), arrived from Addis Ababa and on being interrogated, she confessed that she had swallowed 150 capsules and concealed one tube containing cocaine in her private part.

A detailed examination revealed that the white powder found inside the tube and the capsules was cocaine.

The woman was carrying 1.38 kg of the drug which was worth Rs 8.31 crore. Sources said that this was the largest seizure when it comes to concealing drugs inside the body.She has been booked under the NDPS Act of 1985 and further investigations are on.