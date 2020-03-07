Home Cities Bengaluru

Peppy designs, fresh hues

Organza, linens and chiffons in youthful colours ruled the ramp on second day of the ongoing Bangalore Fashion Week

Published: 07th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pics: Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Playful designs, bold colours, and a lot of experimenting marked the first two days of the 22nd edition of the Wear.Style Bangalore Fashion Week. Despite the location of the show being at Electronics City, crowds slowly trickled in during the evening hours on Friday. The afternoon began with designs being showcased by The Indian Institute of Fashion Technology, followed by luxury couture by Tulsi. Designers like Bengaluru-based Michelle Salina and Ganesh Nallari from Hyderabad were busy with fittings and the works.

Divya Samal

Nallari, who was preparing to showcase his Spring/Summer 2020, Madhyamaka, explained that his designs, an Indian-fusion collection for both women and men, is a “middle way between realism and idealism that embraces all duality into one.” The fabrics used are Banaras Kora (organza) tissue, linens, Ajrakh prints on Mashru and Modal silk, cottons, lace, nets, chiffons and georgettes. “The fabrics and colours infuse heritage and tradition with a colourful youthful update. I believe I’m a story teller – as a designer, painter, dancer and an actor. The colours I’ve used convey a sense of confidence with ease. With an element of natural sophistication and versatility, this season’s core hues  – lark, navy, brilliant white, ash, silver and gold – serve as a foundation for playful colour contrasts,” Nallari says, whose showstopper was Akkai Padmashali, transgender activist who received the Rajyotsava Prashasti.

New to the world of fashion, Divya Samal, who was displaying her “dreamy” collection for the first time. “So, the idea is to begin the show with light and airy colours – which represent happy dreams – and then move on to darker shades of navy blues and reds to represent nightmares,” says Samal, who has been working on her collection since November. “This being my first time, I’m getting a true idea of what goes on behind the scenes to put together a show,” says Samal, who is focusing on illusion bodice.  

Devi Muthukumar’s collection, ‘Ballads of Fusion’, is an attempt to portray the feeling of  being you. “We are bringing ethnic vibes in its natural temperament. Contemporary fashion will be revamped to fusion-wear with change in style essence,” she says.  The weekend will see designers Jattinn Kochhar who will celebrate 30 years of being in the industry, Sounak Sen Barat from House of Three showcasing his works, with the highlight being Chitrangada Singh, who will walk the ramp for designer Abdul Halder, on Sunday

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp