PRR not included in state budget, BDA unhappy

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Peripheral Ring Road, which was meant to address the city’s traffic problems, did not find a place in this year’s state budget and this has irked the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials.

Not just that, the Rs 100 crore set aside for PRR has also gone back to the state government, state BDA officials. “The amount has gone back as it was not utilised for at least a month. Now, with no mention of the PRR in the budget and the government facing financial constraints only means that the project will be shelved,” said a BDA official on condition of anonymity.

As of now, BDA officials said that 65 km of road has been surveyed and Rs 8,842 crore is needed for land acquisition. “The file was sent to the government a month ago, but we have not heard from them since on whether they have agreed, want any revision or the amount should be reduced. The amount has been decided based on the new compensation model under the Land Acquisition Act,” the official added.

BDA needs to acquire 1,810 acres of land for the road works and Japan International Cooperation Agency will only fund the project when the land is acquired. This issue has irked farmers as well who staged a protest again before the BDA head office. The farmers are also agitated as Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s assurance to resolve their issues did not materialise.

However Urban Development Department additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh told The New Indian Express that PRR was on the cards. He said that the government was working on it and it was being deliberated with the finance department. The final decision on it will be taken soon, he added.

