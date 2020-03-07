Ravi Pujari sent to 14-day judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gangster Ravi Pujari, who was arrested by Karnataka police from Senegal, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. On Friday, he was sent to Parappana Agrahara jail.

He will be taken into police custody again on body warrant to investigate his role in another case.

A team formed under by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil was interrogating Pujari in connection with a double murder case registered at Tilak Nagar police station in South-East Bengaluru.

Pujari’s associates had attacked and killed a receptionist Shailaja and a driver Ravi, both employees of Shabnam Developers, in a shoot-out.

Pujari is co-operating in the interrogation and has no health issues, the officer said.Pujari will be produced before court after each case is investigated and he will be taken into police custody again in connection with a murder case of one Subbaraju in Vyalikaval in 2001, the officer added.

According to the police, Pujari has been involved in 97 cases across Karnataka, of which 47 cases are registered in Bengaluru.