Search on for baby jumbo’s mother

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The search for the mother of an abandoned female elephant calf has intensified. On Friday, principal chief conservator of forests Punati Sridhar visited Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) and worked with the staffers in a bid to find its mother.

Sridhar said search operations have been conducted ever since the calf was found. “But they have been in vain. The calf is also exhausted”, he said.

It was kept in a kraal area where it was calling out, but no herd or female elephant came. The staffers also looked for herds and lactating elephants, but all in vain, he said. If the mother is not found, then the calf will be housed with other captive elephants in Bannerghatta Biological Park after three months or so. Till then, it will stay at the veterinary hospital, he said.

He added that there are instances where animals abandon their young ones when they are under stress or are not able to lactate. He ruled out the possibility of the death of the calf’s mother as no carcass was found.

Meanwhile, State Wildlife Board member Dinesh Singhi adopted the calf and named it ‘Saraswathi’. BBP and Zoo Authority of Karnataka officials said citizens were also welcome to pay for its food.