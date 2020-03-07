Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Shefs’ at your service

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The kitchen at a restaurant is a busy hub of experimentation with food every day, with chefs running around here and there, trying to serve guests with their order in a matter of minutes. However, for a few days, guests have been seeing an unusual sight at the tables at Blue Terrain, Novotel, Outer Ring Road, as an all-women team, who call themselves ‘shefs’ (She+chef), have taken over culinary operations at the restaurant. And to mark International Women’s Day, the seven-member team is officially launching The Shef’s Kitchen with a new menu crafted for a brunch session on Sunday.

“Culinary being an intense role, the misconception was that only men could handle the pressure. However, women are entirely capable of handling the same role with their multi-tasking skill set. Also, with the changing scenario and women willing to take up challenging professional roles, we wanted to create a growth platform for them to excel,” says Maverik Mukerji, general manager delegate, ibis and Novotel, Outer Ring Road. The restaurant is guided by an initiative called RiiSE, Accor’s international network in support of gender equality and diversity, that motivated the team to come up with an impactful strategy for gender equality. 

Speaking about working at an all-women’s kitchen, 38-year-old Nitu Lakhmani, head chef, says, “It’s fun to run an all-women’s team, aged between 21 and 38. Everyone has won their own battle to reach this level and therefore, there is a good understanding and mutual respect for each other. I hope to see more kitchens coming up with this kind of initiative and women choosing culinary as their profession.” She adds that this is only the beginning. “Many believed that running an all-women’s kitchen will be a challenge. However, I think we have successfully managed to start a unique concept and run it for five months already,” says Uttar Pradesh-born Lakhmani.

Chef Simran Singh from Jamshedpur loves it when guests are surprised and happy to see an all-women’s team running a kitchen. “I learnt a lot of cooking skills from my mother since childhood, and most of my colleagues have been on a similar learning path. We leverage each other’s expertise to bring out the best,” says 22-year-old Singh, adding that their pizzas, flat breads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters have become quite popular among guests.

Mukerji points out that the shefs have set an example that will inspire women to take up similar initiatives, either in the same field or other areas.”Women, by nature, have more empathy, which helps them understand guests’ needs better. The shefs bring with them grace and finesse along with great culinary skills, which we hope will create great dining experiences for our guests in the future,” he says. Adds Lakhmani, “I never felt any difference between an all-women’s kitchen and a unisex kitchen. We have been able to perform flawlessly and at the end of the day, what matters most is the product and satisfied guests.”

