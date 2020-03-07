Talks of empowerment 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the International Women’s Day inches closer, people across the city have taken to celebrating the occasion by honouring the women of today. On March 8, Forum Mall, Koramangala is set to celebrate women with a list of powerful speakers who will talk about their journey. The speaker panel will consist of residual paralysis survivor, C Bharathi, Miss Wheelchair winner Dr Rajalakshmi S J, illustrator Alicia Souza and more.

The event aims to highlight the stories of these with Alicia Souza, an illustrator and entrepreneur who has given talks on the subject of design across the globe to Dr Rajalakshmi S J, a Bengaluru-based orthodontist who damaged her spinal cord in a car accident in 2007 but overcame the odds to win the Miss Wheelchair title in 2015. With an evening of inspiration in sight, these women aim to educate and spread awareness on the many possibilities of life and to empower the women of tomorrow. Women’s Day Celebration will be held on March 8 at Forum Mall, Koramangala.