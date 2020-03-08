Home Cities Bengaluru

Housekeeping staff loses leg in cylinder blast in Bengaluru's Adugodi

The chemical container exploded when the housekeeping staff was searching for things inside the garbage dump on the roadside.  

Blast

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the air in Adugodi near Dairy Circle after a minor explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon. A 52-year-old housekeeping staff in a private college hostel, lost his leg due to chemical container blast while he was searching for things inside the garbage dump on the roadside.  

The injured has been identified as Narasimhaiah, a resident of Chandrappa Layout and he was rushed to the hospital soon after the blast, his left leg separated from his body due to the explosion.

Srinath Joshi DCP (South-East) said that the incident took place at Rangadasappa Layout around 3.30 pm and a chemical container thrown in the garbage, was exposed to sunlight and exploded. Narasimhaiah, a localite was searching for plastic waste and he sustained injuries. We have not found any other things damaged in the incident. Prima facie shows it is not a purposeful blast, Forensic Science Lab (FSL) experts visited the spot and examined chemicals in the area.

Shivakumar, an eye-witness said that, Narasimhaiah was rushed to a nearby hospital in an auto when the passersby heard the blast sound. "However, there was no flame and the yellow colour plastic bag was torn into pieces, at the same time. We alerted the police before localites tried to go nearby the garbage. There are granite factories and glass cutting shops around the area and they use chemicals. They might have been thrown in the garbage and exploded due to summer heat," he said.

The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted that "Minor explosion of an abandoned chemical liquid container at Adugodi used for cutting granite. One injured and nothing to worry or panic".

