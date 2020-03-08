Home Cities Bengaluru

I wish i had served as IAS officer: DG & IGP Neelamani Raju

After 37 years of service, Karnataka’s first woman DG&IGP speaks on her career and challenges

By Bansy Kalappa
BENGALURU: Karnataka’s first woman DG & IGP Neelamani Raju, who retired after nearly 37 years of service in the police force, says her biggest regret is serving in the police department. One of her most challenging assignments was serving as Bangalore Rural SP in the 1990s, when it was a vast district torn apart by riots. 

You served as DGP under three different governments -- appointed by Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, served under coalition JDS Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and finally retired under BJP Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.  It was not difficult, I was doing my job professionally. When someone is purely professional, there isn’t much of an issue. I am grateful to Congress for appointing me DGP. I never created a situation, I managed peacefully. They trusted me, all three chief ministers. I worked hard and gave back in equal measure. It was nothing to do with politics. The one-line command of the police is keep peace, ensure rule of law and ensure justice. All three governments were satisfied, I daresay.

Was there any political interference?
I understand that there are three pillars, and there has to be synergy. The political executive has some say in decision making. Bureaucracy and political executive have no hard and fast rules, no black and white divisions. There is a system in place -- the Police Establishment Board is there, IPS postings are done through DPAR chief secretaries and CMs. Ultimately, one has to take the juggernaut along. It is assimilated in a certain fashion, one or two odd things can be corrected... I am fully satisfied, I had no trouble.

What is your biggest regret?
I could have done better in life. I could have done IAS, or served in the United Nations. I feel I have underperformed in life. I needed a bigger canvas. I wrote the civil service exams thrice -- the first time, I got IPS, second time, I got IPS and third time too I got IPS. Something did not work out. That is my one regret in life.  

You served as Bangalore Rural SP during challenging times... Bangalore Rural was a massive area, like a doughnut all round Bengaluru city. It has now been trifurcated. During LK Advani’s Rath Yatra, there were terrible riots in Ramanagara and Channapatna. Those days, we didn’t have many officers, and had to take harsh measures for a couple of hours. There were bad riots but we managed to contain them. There was a judicial inquiry into the violence but I came out fine. I am a very strong and daring person, although I don’t look it. Those days, Rajiv Gandhi who was not the prime minister, came to Ramanagara.

It is a well-kept secret, but you wrote poetry?
(Very surprised) Yes, I wrote poems, I couldn’t continue with it due to job, family and so on, and poetry took a back seat. It doesn’t enthuse me any more, I don’t know where my poems are. I am very interested in literature, my favourite was Thomas Hardy. I love Keats, I still have some of my BA English Literature course books.

Did you as a woman face discrimination?
I should say I never faced any discrimination. I never saw myself as a woman officer. I have a firm belief that gender does not matter. A job is a job. Everyone faces issues. 

How important is your family?

Your husband was Siddaramaiah’s secretary... Family has helped, we understood job commitment, since he was in the IAS and I was in the IPS. Many times, he would be posted in one place and I would be posted somewhere else. I would say he has been helpful. People have talked about me landing the job of DGP because my husband was secretary to then CM Siddaramaiah, who I am sure is intelligent. The selection of DGP is not done just like that. It is based on merit and capability, and Siddaramaiah is an experienced person.

