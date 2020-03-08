Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka on call: Ranks third in South India in teledensity  

Far above national average; helps with connect masses, says govt; 50% drop in landline connections

Published: 08th March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rural teledensity at 61.69 per cent and urban teledensity touching 181.71 per cent, Karnataka appears to be well-connected. It stands third in the southern states, preceded by Tamil Nadu in first spot and Kerala standing second.  Urban teledensity is three times its rural capacity, and far above the all-India average of 160.78 per cent, the Karnataka Economic Survey report revealed. Its total teledensity is 109.64 per cent, whereas Kerala touches 126.81 per cent and Tamil Nadu 117.78 per cent. 

Teledensity includes both landline and mobile phones. According to the survey, the telecommunication system in Karnataka is operated by both private and public sector undertakings. Apart from BSNL, private companies like Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance and Jio provide wireless and wireline services too, with landline connections declining significantly in the past 10 years. 

Karnataka’s average is higher than the all-India average of 56.99 per cent rural teledensity, 160.78 per cent urban teledensity and 90.11 per cent total teledensity. This increase in teledensity is helping the government, be it sending messages on the weather to farmers or to all members of the panchayat, which now have broadband connections. “We are taking advantage of this and it has eased our job to a large extent. We send voice messages to the people concerned. Voice messages are better than text, and we are able to reach people faster than before,’’ Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar said.

Principal Secretary, IT-BT department, Gaurav Gupta told The New Sunday Express that the mobile phone has become omnipresent, with most people owning at least two connections. “This is a communication device which has become part of many services, including government, trade and commerce. Many people use it to shop, order food and book cabs. Another reason is that phones have become cheaper, so people own more than one, thereby increasing the number of connections. It is not surprising,’’ he said. 

While mobile connections have seen a sharp rise, landline connections have declined. According to data available, the number of telephones in 2009 was 21.87 lakh, which reduced by more than half in 2019 to 10.01 lakh. In Bengaluru Urban alone, the number of connections, which was over 9.17 lakh, has reduced to 5.05 lakh. The report says the decline in the number of landlines can be partly attributed to increased private participation in the mobile sector and a switch to mobile phones. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
teledensity Karnataka
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp