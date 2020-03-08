Home Cities Bengaluru

Police servers down for three days, FIRs get delayed 

Published: 08th March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In case you visited a local police station in Bengaluru in the last three days, you may have heard the police mention that the servers are down and hence you cannot have your FIR registered. Though not all, several police stations in the city have been facing some kind of glitch. In addition to this, the e-report app has also been facing technical issues. Interestingly, several senior police officers are still not aware of this glitch.

Lucy D’Souza (name changed) wanted to register a molestation case on March 5 but was left hanging after officers of the Pulakeshi Nagar police station turned her away. “When I approached the police station, the officer was reluctant to register the FIR stating that without clues it would be difficult to identify the culprit. Even after I wrote out the complaint, a copy of it was not provided instantly. On asking what was taking time, they said the server was down and that was not the first day they were experiencing this problem,” she told The New Sunday Express.

The same reason was given the following day. It was also found that her initial complaint had not been registered but was done only after informing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). DCP ( South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said that “local stations are now slowly registering cases”. DCP (Whitefield) M N Anucheth said that only a few stations faced this issue. 

When TNSE contacted Additional Director General of Police (Police Computer Wing) Sanjay Sahay, he said he was unaware of any technical issues faced by local stations across Karnataka or within Bengaluru. 
“A few stations might be facing issues due to some area work or because of network problem. But otherwise, I am not aware of any overall issues,” he said.Sources from the  police department said that cases “are being registered manually but the department’s handling of the cases is poor as they are sometimes being disposed of.” City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao was unavailable for comment.  

