They make Metro night ride safer for women

BENGALURU: Before extending the run of the last Metro train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Station till midnight, from January 2 this year, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) ensured that its women commuters travelling late night were safe by posting women guards in the ‘Ladies’ coach of every train departing after 10pm. The pride these guards feel in their role is quite commendable.

It has ensured that men, don’t enter these coaches. And women no longer worry about travelling with few co-commuters at night.

The 42 Home Guards on duty hail from different parts of South India. Chief Security Officer, BMRCL, SP Selvam told TNSE, “The response from women commuters has been very positive. They feel safe while travelling late by train, as these Home Guards are around.” V Sujatha, a native of Mulbagal in Kolar district, and mother of a 12-year-old girl, is a familiar face on the Purple Line. “At present, I am posted on the 10.06pm train from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road. Women commuters love us and respect our work. I love going to work.”

Rachana from Mysuru, 22, has the zeal of an idealist. “It is a big responsibility to be put in charge of women commuters. I proudly tell everyone I am doing this work.” She is also delighted that commuters call them an inspiration. S Amudha from Chennai, who moved to Bengaluru after her wedding, is posted on the 11.20pm train to Baiyappanahalli. She got a father and son, who boarded a Ladies coach at Hosahalli Metro Station and refused to leave, booked at Trinity Metro Station recently. “We alert the control room on our mobiles, and other staff wait at the next station for the train to arrive,” Amudha said.