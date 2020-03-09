Home Cities Bengaluru

21-year-old woman along with husband kills her mother in Bengaluru, arrested

The accused Veni and her husband Raju (28), an auto-driver, reside in Palace Guttahalli. The victim, Anusuyamma (41), was a daily wage labourer. 

Published: 09th March 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vyalikaval police arrested a 21-year-old woman and her husband for allegedly killing her mother over a financial dispute. 

On February 19, the couple came to Anusuyamma’s house and picked up a quarrel over money. It is said that Veni demanded money from Anusuyamma who refused. So, Raju assaulted her and banged her head against a wall before strangulating her, police said. After she died, the duo took her to a hospital. The doctors called the police after they noticed external injuries on the body.  

During questioning, the duo claimed that Anusuyamma collapsed in the house and died. Later, Veni confessed that Raju killed her mother. The duo have been remanded in judicial custody.

