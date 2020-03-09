Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru child's parent, mentioned in leaked mail, has not tested positive for coronavirus: School

The school independently confirmed to The New Indian Express that the parent himself/herself has no confirmation of testing positive for coronavirus.

Computer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An email from Deens Academy leaked on social media created a flutter in the city as it mentioned that a parent of a school child at its school in Whitefield has been tested positive for coronavirus. 

The email read: "It is a known fact that one parent from Citilghts Rustique has been screened positive for coronavirus. He has himsel mailed me and informed me that his family will be on quarantine. We have informed the BEO about this. We have declared 'no school' for Kindergarten. And all through the last week, I have sent communications regarding staying vigilant of colds and coughs. BEO/Health inspectors will be visiting schools."

It goes on to add: "It would help greatly if each of us can stay calm and not overreact to the situation. Please read about the virus on the net to educate yourselves. Your panic is creating larger issues, rather than helping to control the situation. Thank you for staying calm."

It was sent by principal Shanthi Menon.

In response to TNIE's queries seeking authenticity of the email, Menon said: "Kindly note that this mail is a continuation of a prior mail, addressed to my team of teachers. The gist of the email is essentialy a call to my team of staff to stay calm and it is not to propagate any information regarding any parent/child. The parent himself/herself has no confirmation. The school, therefore, is not authorised to any opinion on his condition! This mail, I reiterate, is focused on allaying aimless conjectures and not one of declaration of any status."

