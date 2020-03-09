Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Infosys staffers demand ‘bribe’, arrested

A police officer said that the accused, who are all unmarried, had collected Rs 15 lakh so far and had spent Rs 12 lakh on expensive gadgets and appliances.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electronic City police have arrested three Infosys employees, attached to the Income Tax Department’s Central Processing Centre, for allegedly collecting ‘bribes’ from tax-payers in return for providing them a refund on their tax returns within a week. The accused are Renukakunta Kalyan Kumar (26), Deveeswar Reddy (28), and Prakash, all hailing from Hyderabad. 

A police officer said that the accused, who are all unmarried, had collected Rs 15 lakh so far and had spent Rs 12 lakh on expensive gadgets and appliances. The police have recovered Rs 2.30 lakh from them. 

The accused would personally contact taxpayers and claim that they would ensure they get their returns sooner than the stipulated time of 60 days. They demanded that they be paid 4% of the refund as commission. 

Recently, one of the taxpayers refused to pay the money and shared the audio recording of his conversation with the accused with Income Tax officials, who held an internal inquiry. 

A gazetted officer then filed a complaint with the Electronic City police, who booked the trio under criminal breach of trust.

