Bengaluru's IIMB fellows on course to empower district skill committees

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday launched a pilot version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme which aims to strengthen the rural employment ecosystem.

The programme has been rolled out in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management- Bengaluru, National Instruction and Media Institute (NIMI) and state skill development missions.

Pandey said fellows selected under the programme will act as field advisors and form the backbone of the district skill committees. “The programme will utilise a portion of the Rs 400 crore fund sanctioned by the World Bank towards SANKALP (Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) scheme,” he said.

Highlighting the goal to ensure equal participation of women, he said that 32 of the 74 fellows were female. Praveen Kumar, secretary, MSDE, told The New Indian Express that Rs 13 crore has been allocated towards the 24-month fellowship programme, and a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month will be given to each of the 74 fellows to develop the skill committees.

As part of the certificate programme in Public Policy and Management, the fellows, between the ages 21 and 30, will each visit a district in Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh for a period of 108 days. “The MBA programme with a community touch will help empower district skill committees which are in need of skilled personal for planning,” Juthika Patankar, additional secretary, MSDE, said.

Mangaluru to pilot skill gap study

Dakshina Kannada, whose district headquarters Mangaluru is undergoing transformation as a smart city, will be the first model district in the state to pilot a ‘scientific skill gap analysis’ — a systematic approach to ascertain the demand and supply of skills in the district. After Dakshina Kannada, a few other districts will be selected before running the systematic analysis in Karnataka. The Government of India is in touch with the state department for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, and the date to launch the scientific skill gap analysis in Mangaluru is still in discussion.