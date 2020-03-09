Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's IIMB fellows on course to empower district skill committees

Highlighting the goal to ensure equal participation of women, he said that 32 of the 74 fellows were female.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey at IIMB in Bengaluru

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey at IIMB in Bengaluru (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday launched a pilot version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme which aims to strengthen the rural employment ecosystem.

The programme has been rolled out in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management- Bengaluru, National Instruction and Media Institute (NIMI) and state skill development missions. 

Pandey said fellows selected under the programme will act as field advisors and form the backbone of the district skill committees.  “The programme will utilise a portion of the Rs 400 crore fund sanctioned by the World Bank towards SANKALP (Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) scheme,” he said. 

Highlighting the goal to ensure equal participation of women, he said that 32 of the 74 fellows were female. Praveen Kumar, secretary, MSDE, told The New Indian Express that Rs 13 crore has been allocated towards the 24-month fellowship programme, and a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month will be given to each of the 74 fellows to develop the skill committees.

As part of the certificate programme in Public Policy and Management, the fellows, between the ages 21 and 30, will each visit a district in Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh for a period of 108 days.  “The MBA programme with a community touch will help empower district skill committees which are in need of skilled personal for planning,” Juthika Patankar, additional secretary, MSDE, said.  

Mangaluru to pilot skill gap study

Dakshina Kannada, whose district headquarters Mangaluru is undergoing transformation as a smart city, will be the first model district in the state to pilot a ‘scientific skill gap analysis’ — a systematic approach to ascertain the demand and supply of skills in the district.  After Dakshina Kannada, a few other districts will be selected before running the systematic analysis in Karnataka. The Government of India is in touch with the state department for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, and the date to launch the scientific skill gap analysis in Mangaluru is still in discussion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru IIMB Bengaluru Mahendra Nath Pandey
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp