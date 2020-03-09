Gang of 30 members attack Bengaluru family over land dispute

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of more than 30 history-sheeters barged inside the house of Lakshmappa, a landlord, creating a ruckus and assaulting his family, before threatening them to leave the house and give their land to a builder, in Bellandur on Sunday.

The video of the incident went viral on news channels before police filed a case against the gang and the builder.

A senior police officer said that Bellandur police have taken up a case and have formed a team to nab the accused.

Earlier, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board had acquired land, beside Ecospace near Bellandur on Outer Ring Road, belonging to Lakshmappa in 2004.

He later approached the court, which ordered a stay on the acquisition. Recently, the high court gave two months time to the builder to approach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the builder sent history-sheeters to force the family to leave.

Lakshmappa’s brother Muniraju and Prajwal were injured in the incident.

“We are analysing the video footage recorded by locals and are yet to identify the accused. The builder will be taken into custody for interrogation,” a police officer said.