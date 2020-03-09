Home Cities Bengaluru

Midnight announcement on KG classes closing leaves parents unaware, confused in Bengaluru

Several parents had readied their kids to be sent to school when they got the news.

Published: 09th March 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

school bags, bag weights

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to a Sunday midnight announcement made by the state government's Department of Primary and Secondary Education to close down pre-KG and KG classes in schools, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, parents were put under distress on Monday.

Children in Baldwin Boys High School were sent back after they arrived to take their exams. Some schools gave no intimation to parents, who after seeing the news on social media were worried and confused. Several of them had readied their kids to be sent to school when they got the news. Parents felt that the order should have been given earlier, so parents and schools would receive information, and make alternate arrangements.

"My elder child goes to UKG at St.Peter's school while my younger child is in playschool. I got the notification from my elder child's school around the time the school bus arrives. For the younger one, there was no information which is why I called and enquired from the school. They did not shut down classes for kids on Monday as they have assessment, sports day and annual day practice day going on. However, I was not ready to send my younger child as well and may him stay home," said Malithili Herur, a parent. 

"In fact, after I called, parents were informed to send children regularly to school as assessments and practice is going on. If the government is making such a decision, they should have done it much earlier when the panic regarding coronavirus gripped everyone. Choosing to announce late on Sunday night, is inconvenient, Moreover, it is harsh for them to consider only pre-primary category and leave out the remaining till 10th or 12th standard. They too are not mature enough to understand problem and should have been given an off," Herur added.

Schools like Sophia High School and Bishop Cottons School began calling and informing the parents in the morning, asking them not to send their kids to school. 

Javeed Iqbal, a father said," Our school opened today after one week of holidays. I was in confusion whether to send the kids to school or not today and finally decided against it. We did not receive any communication from the school. The government should have informed earlier at least, not at midnight."

"The school starts at 9 am and I received a notifcation on the school app at 7.45 am saying that the school will be closed under further notice. This is late and would cause trouble for working parents who have to make alternate arrangement to keep their kids at home. Moreover, what is the difference between a child in UKG and one in 1st standard? Why is one allowed to be safe at home and the other put to risk. Parents are considering to talk to the principal to give to leave to all children as we are insecure about what the government is hiding," said Arti, a mother. 

A few schools chose to conduct classes for these sections too on Monday, as they had not received intimation directly from the government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru KG classes suspended Bengaluru schools
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp