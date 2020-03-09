Midnight announcement on KG classes closing leaves parents unaware, confused in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to a Sunday midnight announcement made by the state government's Department of Primary and Secondary Education to close down pre-KG and KG classes in schools, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, parents were put under distress on Monday.

Children in Baldwin Boys High School were sent back after they arrived to take their exams. Some schools gave no intimation to parents, who after seeing the news on social media were worried and confused. Several of them had readied their kids to be sent to school when they got the news. Parents felt that the order should have been given earlier, so parents and schools would receive information, and make alternate arrangements.

"My elder child goes to UKG at St.Peter's school while my younger child is in playschool. I got the notification from my elder child's school around the time the school bus arrives. For the younger one, there was no information which is why I called and enquired from the school. They did not shut down classes for kids on Monday as they have assessment, sports day and annual day practice day going on. However, I was not ready to send my younger child as well and may him stay home," said Malithili Herur, a parent.

"In fact, after I called, parents were informed to send children regularly to school as assessments and practice is going on. If the government is making such a decision, they should have done it much earlier when the panic regarding coronavirus gripped everyone. Choosing to announce late on Sunday night, is inconvenient, Moreover, it is harsh for them to consider only pre-primary category and leave out the remaining till 10th or 12th standard. They too are not mature enough to understand problem and should have been given an off," Herur added.

Schools like Sophia High School and Bishop Cottons School began calling and informing the parents in the morning, asking them not to send their kids to school.

Javeed Iqbal, a father said," Our school opened today after one week of holidays. I was in confusion whether to send the kids to school or not today and finally decided against it. We did not receive any communication from the school. The government should have informed earlier at least, not at midnight."

"The school starts at 9 am and I received a notifcation on the school app at 7.45 am saying that the school will be closed under further notice. This is late and would cause trouble for working parents who have to make alternate arrangement to keep their kids at home. Moreover, what is the difference between a child in UKG and one in 1st standard? Why is one allowed to be safe at home and the other put to risk. Parents are considering to talk to the principal to give to leave to all children as we are insecure about what the government is hiding," said Arti, a mother.

A few schools chose to conduct classes for these sections too on Monday, as they had not received intimation directly from the government.