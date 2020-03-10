After 17 cases, water board collecting samples to trace contamination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With reports of people complaining of Cholera- and Diarrhoea-like symptoms in many areas on Sunday, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to collect additional water samples from areas wherever complaints have been reported, said its Chairman Tushar Girinath.

Girinath said he visited a few of the areas on Monday wherein 17 people had complained of these symptoms which were alleged to have been caused by water contamination.

“A few had eaten food and juices outside their houses. All these were isolated incidents from different areas. In case of water contamination, a large number families in an area get affected,” he said. The water board tests samples regularly and results are regularly displayed on its website, he added. “The water samples were tested in the area and the chlorine content was quite good. So, water contamination is ruled out,” he said. The 17 complaints had come in from East Zone, South Zone and West Zone of the BBMP.

However, as a precautionary measure, the water board on Monday collected additional samples than is usually done, Girinath added. The results will be released on Wednesday on its website.

The BWSSB also called upon residents to clean their water tanks and sumps, he said.