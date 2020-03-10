Home Cities Bengaluru

After 17 cases, water board collecting samples to trace contamination

Girinath said he visited a few of the areas on Monday wherein 17 people had complained of these symptoms which were alleged to have been caused by water contamination.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With reports of people complaining of Cholera- and Diarrhoea-like symptoms in many areas on Sunday, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to collect additional water samples from areas wherever complaints have been reported, said its Chairman Tushar Girinath.

Girinath said he visited a few of the areas on Monday wherein 17 people had complained of these symptoms which were alleged to have been caused by water contamination.

“A few had eaten food and juices outside their houses. All these were isolated incidents from different areas. In case of water contamination, a large number families in an area get affected,” he said. The water board tests samples regularly and results are regularly displayed on its website, he added. “The water samples were tested in the area and the chlorine content was quite good. So, water contamination is ruled out,” he said.  The 17 complaints had come in from East Zone, South Zone and West Zone of the BBMP.
However, as a precautionary measure, the water board on Monday collected additional samples than is usually done, Girinath added. The results will be released on Wednesday on its website.
The BWSSB also called upon residents to clean their water tanks and sumps, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp