All for kicks

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are many ways to get to know a person but for Bhavisha Dave, there’s nothing like sport that can bring out somebody’s true nature. In fact, this co-founder of a multi-brand streetwear store would even encourage her new employees to play football so they can understand each other better. “Besides being a good team builder, it’s also a great way to get to know someone,” says Dave, the director of Capsul, which she co-founded with Meenakshi Singh.

Given her love for the sport, it comes as a surprise that Dave started playing football only towards the end of 2018. The timing, however, couldn’t have been better since football proved to be a big stress buster while she worked with some collectives to build a hypecourt (street art + sports court), which she says is India’s first, in Mumbai. It soon became a part of her weekly routine, with Dave even scheduling her “party sessions” on Fridays around the sport.

“It has added structure to my hustle-filled life,” says Dave, who is not entirely new to the world of sports. The former national-level skater was introduced to football by Sisters in Sweat, a group of women across various age groups, backgrounds and professions who come together every Thursday and Sunday to play football. “I’ve always loved learning something new and these sessions broke down the sport into amazing drills,” explains the 36-year-old.

She went on to not just participate in but also captain a team in an amateur women’s league, called Creators Premier League, organised by Sisters in Sweat and Dhruv Mullick, an independent sports professional. Dave was part of the whole process, from auctioning to organising practice sessions and playing for the trophy. “I don’t think I can ever not play football now,” she says, recalling her most memorable match till date, which incidentally was the first match she played as part of the league.

“I came on as a substitute and within a couple of minutes, I intercepted the ball, carried it down the field and scored a goal while my team was down 1-0. It was such a rush, because I felt like it all happened so instinctively,” she says. According to Dave, many women have been getting involved with the sport, especially the younger generation. The 2019 Women’s World Cup, she says, was a watershed moment for women’s football. “The USA Women’s team, led by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, had the entire world cheering them on,” she explains, adding that changes can be seen closer home too, where the recently concluded Indian Women’s League final in Bengaluru saw a packed stadium. “We are infected with football fever and we are happily passing it on,” she says.

Undying passion for speed

Dave is also a national-level medalist in speed skating and credits the sport for teaching her the value of hustling early on. “As a kid, I would miss my school bus on purpose so that I could skate back home from school, until I got caught by one of my mother’s students and she immediately put a stop to me skating on the road,” she says. While academics came in the way of the sport, Dave didn’t let go of it entirely, and can still be spotted having a skating session or two at Cubbon Park these days.