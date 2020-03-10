Home Cities Bengaluru

All for kicks

Entrepreneur Bhavisha Dave has been playing football for  a little over a year now and has already captained a team in an amateur women’s league

Published: 10th March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Entrepreneur Bhavisha Dave

Entrepreneur Bhavisha Dave (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are many ways to get to know a person but for Bhavisha Dave, there’s nothing like sport that can bring out somebody’s true nature. In fact, this co-founder of a multi-brand streetwear store would even encourage her new employees to play football so they can understand each other better. “Besides being a good team builder, it’s also a great way to get to know someone,” says Dave, the director of Capsul, which she co-founded with Meenakshi Singh.

Given her love for the sport, it comes as a surprise that Dave started playing football only towards the end of 2018. The timing, however, couldn’t have been better since football proved to be a big stress buster while she worked with some collectives to build a hypecourt (street art + sports court), which she says is India’s first, in Mumbai. It soon became a part of her weekly routine, with Dave even scheduling her “party sessions” on Fridays around the sport.

“It has added structure to my hustle-filled life,” says Dave, who is not entirely new to the world of sports. The former national-level skater was introduced to football by Sisters in Sweat, a group of women across various age groups, backgrounds and professions who come together every Thursday and Sunday to play football. “I’ve always loved learning something new and these sessions broke down the sport into amazing drills,” explains the 36-year-old. 

She went on to not just participate in but also captain a team in an amateur women’s league, called Creators Premier League, organised by Sisters in Sweat and Dhruv Mullick, an independent sports professional. Dave was part of the whole process, from auctioning to organising practice sessions and playing for the trophy. “I don’t think I can ever not play football now,” she says, recalling her most memorable match till date, which incidentally was the first match she played as part of the league.

“I came on as a substitute and within a couple of minutes, I intercepted the ball, carried it down the field and scored a goal while my team was down 1-0. It was such a rush, because I felt like it all happened so instinctively,” she says.  According to Dave, many women have been getting involved with the sport, especially the younger generation. The 2019 Women’s World Cup, she says, was a watershed moment for women’s football. “The USA Women’s team, led by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, had the entire world cheering them on,” she explains, adding that changes can be seen closer home too, where the recently concluded Indian Women’s League final in Bengaluru saw a packed stadium. “We are infected with football fever and we are happily passing it on,” she says.

Undying passion for speed
Dave is also a national-level medalist in speed skating and credits the sport for teaching her the value of hustling early on. “As a kid, I would miss my school bus on purpose so that I could skate back home from school, until I got caught by one of my mother’s students and she immediately put a stop to me skating on the road,” she says. While academics came in the way of the sport, Dave didn’t let go of it entirely, and can still be spotted having a skating session or two at Cubbon Park these days.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp