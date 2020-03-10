Banking on love

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

Have you been tracking the financial news? Yes Bank has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, with frustrated customers waiting for the world to go right again when all will be ‘Yes’ with the bank. In the meantime, the bank is losing close to 90 per cent of its value.

Financial relationships are relationships too. We get invested in the institutions for our financial needs. It isn’t just about the interest rate we get or the interest from bankers, most of us don’t change bankers even if we know there are better banks around, that offer maybe a percentage or two better interest. Even now, there are banks that woo clients with great offers, asking why we are with a four-percenter when we could have six per cent. Then there are banks which actually offer a lot more than just a couple of percentages more, it can even be as high as four percentage points more.

In reality, we actually take the lesser percentage because it seems like the higher percentages are a bit too suspicious. It is like in high school dramas on Amazon Prime or Netflix, where the hottest people in campus don’t necessarily get the star, often, it is the stereotype that the best-looking people are also the meanest or not the smartest or something else that is taking away from their attractiveness as a long-term prospect. It is like we are programmed to avoid the better looking of things because we expect they will be less than great when we get to know them.

Perhaps, it is from evolution and how as people living in caves centuries ago, we needed to run away from the colourful and the brilliant because they were usually literally poisonous or threatening. We learn to admire things from far but learn to stay far away from them. We might even copy them to look dangerous ourselves but we stay cautious of the attractive rosary pea and the brilliantly-coloured butterflies

Here, in the times of big banks teetering, there are hundreds of customers of the bank who have been sticking with it anyway. So many of us don’t just up and leave for a better-looking prospect. We hang around, quite sure that we aren’t going to get dumped. We are loyal to our banks, even when things look scary. We trust at some level that the big bosses in the government will not let it really break down. We persevere. Thing is, are we really as loyal to the people in our lives as we are to the banks? Or, do we need that big boss guarantee? Life and love are tough. When even banks need a bail out, is love any different? If our love suffers, can we look for someone who might help? The author is a counsellor with InnerSight.

